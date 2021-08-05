Anticovid measures to prevent carelessness in public transport

Santo Domingo, D.R.

Even with the measures imposed by the authorities in the Santo Domingo subway for months, the flow of passengers boarding this service to go to their work and activities is increasing.

However, many people neglect their health and choose to board this transport even when it is full and not to maintain the required distance due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some of the measures of the transportation system are: keep a distance of at least three steps when climbing stairs, the number of people on the trains will be limited, minimum one meter of space between users: among others are some of the measures that many do not comply fully neglecting their health and that of their own.

Journalists of this media were able to verify a large number of people who from early in the morning board the subway and do not respect the signs on the floors, the indications of “do not use this space” in the seats of the transport as well as not covering their nose to avoid contagion.

Regarding the use of disinfectant gel dispensers in each metro station, they are useless; however, almost in every station, a Public Health team can be observed, who offer alcohol drops to the passengers and a new mask but only in the morning hours.

Not only in the Santo Domingo Metro has the issue of the covid-19 virus been neglected, but also some drivers of the Charles de Gaulle transport route carelessly perform their services with their masks under their chins, putting their health and that of the passengers at risk. However, they continue to transport three people in the back seat and one in the front seat.

Cleanliness in the subway

Regarding cleaning the Santo Domingo Metro cars, the person in charge of the communications department, Rainieris Delgadillo, indicates that a team cleans these trains daily as soon as they finish making a trip.

“There is a warehouse for the wagons and workshops and the cleaning and cleaning procedure is done there, on a daily basis,” she informed in a telephone call.