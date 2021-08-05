Capital city has been major focus of Covid infections

Santo Domingo, DR

The National District, whose population will be free of curfew from next Monday, is the second district with the highest number of deaths from Covid-19 and the first in the number of positive cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic to date.

It also has the second position in the number of inhabitants vaccinated against the virus and the first place in the number of laboratory samples processed for diagnosis from March 2020 to date.

According to official records, until yesterday,y the National District had a cumulative 629 deaths from Covid-19, surpassed only by the province of Santo Domingo, which records 804 death and 93,753 cases with cumulative positive diagnosis.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in the National District, 472,938 laboratory samples have been processed. Yesterday, it had a cumulative incidence of 8,987.18, a positivity of 8.53%, and a total of 91,779 people recovered.

It also has 97.1% of its population with the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 and 77.1% with the two doses, which allowed it to enter next to the province of La Altagracia in the presidential decree that establishes that from Monday the curfew is eliminated. Still, they must keep in force the preventive measures, including mask-wearing, hygiene, and distancing.

The province of La Altagracia occupies first place in the vaccinated population with 81.6% with two doses. The other provinces with the highest percentages of vaccinated are Espaillat, with 61%, Independencia and Puerto Plata with more than 56% of its population with two doses.

The authorities explained that the registration of the place of residence of the vaccinated person and not the location of the vaccination post where he was inoculated was the starting point used by the authorities to determine that the National District and La Altagracia are the demarcations that exceed the goal of 70% of their population immunized against Covid-19.

This was explained yesterday by the Minister of Public Health and the National Director of Epidemiology, Drs. Daniel Rivera and Ronald Skewes, respectively.