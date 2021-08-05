Swine fever prompts a visit by the FAO

Santo Domingo.- A mission of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) will arrive in the country in the coming weeks to verify on the ground the situation of the recent outbreak of African swine fever ( ASF) detected especially among backyard breeders in at least 11 provinces.

The announcement was made by Andrés González, FAO Animal Health and Biodiversity Officer for Latin America and the Caribbean, in an interview he gave to Diario Libre, via email, and which is reproduced below.

The Dominican Republic notified the World Organization for Animal Health on July 29 of the detected case of African swine fever. What did the country specify about where and how the disease entered the territory.