High court strikes down virtual hearings

Santo Domingo .– The Constitutional Court invalidated the virtual hearings implemented by the Supreme Court of Justice through a resolution of the Council of the Judiciary.

In a summary of the decision released yesterday, the Court indicates having accepted the instances against the decision of the Council of the Judiciary that had established a protocol for virtual hearings by virtue of the restrictive measures due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It points out that the measures can be maintained in the administrative order, but not in the jurisdictional aspect.

The articles of the Constitution that are declared violated by resolution 007-2020 are those relating to the independence of the powers of the State, the organization of the state and the functions of the Council of the Judiciary.