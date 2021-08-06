Veterinarians ignored in swine fever

Santo Domingo, DR

The Dominican Government has not contacted the veterinarians to ask them for their collaboration with the situation of African swine fever, present in 11 provinces of the country, according to the president of the Dominican College of Veterinary Doctors, Sigfredo Frías.

In an interview with Listín Diario, Frías stressed that veterinary doctors are “very concerned” about this problem and want to prevent the virus from spreading further in other localities. Still, they have not received answers from the agricultural authorities.

He indicated that this virus could cause economic losses estimated between RD$10,000 and RD$30 billion. Still, they can be avoided with the support of veterinary doctors, who are the first barrier of defense against diseases of animal origin that affect man.

Enough

“We have enough veterinary doctors and six training schools, but what we have to do is distribute them more efficiently because that way we work much better and avoid problems like these, or reduce the possibility of viruses entering,” he explained.

The president of the veterinarians’ union added that this entity is always fully willing to collaborate and understands that this issue is of “national gravity” and regional risk, a problem of great magnitude.