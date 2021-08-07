Lama claims PCR goes down because there are few cases of Covid

The director of the National Health Service (SNS), Mario Lama, attributes the low projection of PCR tests in 16 provinces of the country to the few recorded cases of coronavirus.

In leading the inauguration of several primary care units (UNAP) in Bahoruco province, the official said that “when we have few cases, people do not have that need to be tested.”

“Remember that the tests are there, first to do the surveillance and that the Ministry visits province by province doing the screening and control tests, and in the cases of symptomatic patients we have very little pressure because the cases have been reduced to their minimum expression,” Lama said.

The health director referred to the issue highlighted yesterday by Listin Diario, in which it is pointed out that 16 provinces do not reach even half of the goal of PCR tests per week designed by the system.

Openings

The director of the National Health Service inaugurated the renovation of the primary care center in a neighborhood of this municipality, for the benefit of 1,300 families and two others in Monserrate and Mena, in Tamayo, which are part of more than a hundred that are being intervened throughout the country.