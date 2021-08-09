Curfew ended last night in capital and La Altagracia

Santo Domingo, DR

Everyday life is gradually returning to normal in the Dominican territory after the announcement of the gradual easing of some restrictive measures imposed by the incidence of the coronavirus since March last year.

One of the main signs of the “return to normality” begins this Monday with lifting the curfew in the province of La Altagracia and the National District. As well as the announcement of the integration of all personnel working in public institutions on the 17th of this month.

The decision to discard the curfew in these two districts was made under the justification of having surpassed 70 percent of the residents vaccinated with two doses, as established by decree 477-21 issued by President Luis Abinader.

However, the decree reiterates the continuation of the primary protective measures to prevent the spread of covid-19, for example, the mandatory use of masks in public and private places.

In addition, the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages are prohibited every day from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. The authorization will be required for activities involving crowds.

Establishments will be allowed to operate at 75 percent capacity regardless of the activities sponsored.

Reinstatement of all public personnel

The Ministry of Public Administration (MAP) ordered the reintegration in person of all personnel working in public institutions who were working from home due to the coronavirus.

Through resolution no. 178-2021, the MAP confirmed that as of the 17th of this month, the working hours in the public sector, i.e., from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or depending on the performance of the functions of each entity.

This measure was also taken to justify the advancement of the vaccination day “Vacunate RD” in the national territory.

“It is imperative the return of all Public Administration personnel to their jobs in a face-to-face manner,” states the communiqué issued by the MAP.

Medical Association warns of risk of another outbreak

Waldo Ariel Suero, president of the Dominican Medical Association (CMD), said that the guild fears that the “laxity” with which the authorities are monitoring masks in public spaces could trigger a fourth virus outbreak after the relaxations.

“We see with sadness how thousands of Dominicans pass through the streets without masks and how the authorities no longer pay attention to this…the fear of the Dominican Medical Association is that after this laziness that the citizens leave, abandon the distancing measures and the use of the masks, a new outbreak of the virus will reappear”, expressed Suero in the National Palace.

“They are sending the subliminal message that everything is over, when that is not so,” said the leader of the Medical Association, showing his rejection to the modifications of the preventive measures of the coronavirus, including the curfew.

Citizens

Other citizens, such as those who have patients admitted in the coronavirus units of the hospitals of this capital, disagree with the measures being relaxed.

When speaking with journalists of Listin Diario, they argued that they hope that “it will not be too late” when the Dominican government decides to tighten the preventive measures since they predict a resurgence due to the crowds in the streets.

DATA

Approve more vaccines in the U.S.

The U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said yesterday that he was hopeful that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would fully approve the coronavirus vaccine by the end of the month and anticipated that the possible move would trigger a wave of vaccine mandates in the private sector, as well as in schools and universities.