Tropical depression prompts alerts

Santo Domingo.- The Emergency Operations Center (COE) increased to 18 the number of provinces on alert due to the abundant rainfall from tropical depression six is expected to generate in the country and which is forecast to strengthen today into Tropical Storm Fred.

The center of the potential cyclone would pass near or over the Dominican Republic in the morning on Wednesday.

At 10:00 am. Today it was about 600 kilometers east-southeast of Saona Island, said Gloria Ceballos, director of the National Meteorology Office.