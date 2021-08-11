Daily positivity of the virus is less than 5% according to Public Health

Santo Domingo, DR

The country continues to report low levels of positivity detected in the laboratory samples analyzed, establishing yesterday at 4.66% the daily positivity and 7.30% that of the last four weeks, placing it below the 10% considered the safety line in the behavior of the virus.

One death from Covid-19 was reported yesterday, bringing the cumulative death toll to 3,975 since the start of the pandemic to date.

The bulletin number 509 issued yesterday by its General Directorate of Epidemiology (DIGEPI) of the Ministry of Public Health notified that in

Five thousand four hundred three samples were processed yesterday, of which 211 resulted in new positive cases of SARS COV-2.

Of those new cases of Covid-19, 45 were detected in Santiago province, 41 in the province of Santo Domingo, and 26 in the National District.

Some 10,355 cases are reported as active, out of a total of 344,836 recorded, with 330,506 patients recovered and 1, 530,743 suspected cases have been ruled out.

Only 136 PCR in the country

Of the samples processed in the last 48 hours, 136 are polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and 5,267 antigens, of which 4,531 were made for the first time, and 872 were subsequent.