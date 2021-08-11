Downpours ahead of tropical storm

Santo Domingo.- National Meteorology Office (Onamet) director Gloria Ceballos, reported Wednesday that the cloud bands ahead of tropical storm Fred are producing rains in the provinces of the Atlantic coast, the northeast and southeast of the country.

Ceballos said the downpours are expected to continue increasing as Fred continues its trek. towards the Dominican Republic.

“Accumulated rainfall values between 100 and 200 millimeters are expected and may be higher in isolated points, especially in the southeast, northeast, north, the Cibao valley and the Central mountain range,” the official said.