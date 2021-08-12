Fred causes widespread damages in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- Fred, now a tropical depression, caused flooding, uprooted trees, cancellations and diversions of flights during his passage through the Dominican Republic this Wednesday.

There was also a suspension of electricity service, traffic congestion, street closures, strong waves and the collapse of a bridge, according to local media.

There were 47 flights affected by the temporary closure of operations at the Las Américas (AILA) and La Isabela (AILI) international airports. Sixteen were canceled, 14 diverted and 17 delayed.