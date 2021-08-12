Fred: more than 300K homes lose power

Santo Domingo.- Tropical Storm Fred swept across Dominican territory Wednesday, affected 33 electrical circuits, impacting more than 300,000 users, according to information provided by the Emergency Operations Center (COE), which offered a preliminary report of the situation of the country.

Juan Manuel Méndez, head of COE, pointed out that the data in the electricity sector were communicated to them by the Dominican Corporation of State Electric Companies (CDEEE).

“The CDEEE speaks of 33 affected circuits, for 300 thousand 78 affected people or users,” he said during a press conference Wednesday night.