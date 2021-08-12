Hispaniola’s mountains take the punch out of Fred

Miami.- Cyclone Fred degraded from a storm to a tropical depression on Wednesday as it passed through the Dominican Republic and Haiti, the United States’ National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest report.

AFP reports that the depression is located 85 km southeast of the city of Cap Haitien, in northern Haiti.

Fred is moving in a west-northwest direction at about 15 mph, with maximum sustained winds of about 35 mph, 20 less than just a few hours ago, and some stronger gusts.