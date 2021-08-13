Fred displaced thousands, cuts off towns

Santo Domingo.- Tropical Storm Fred caused heavy rains and sustained wind gusts of 75 kilometers per hour as it passed through the Dominican Republic last Wednesday, where it left 47 communities cut off as of Thursday night.

The Emergency Operations Center (COE), in its situation report number 5, also details that 62 people are in 5 shelters located in San Cristóbal and the National District.

According to the report, the storm also damaged 805 homes, 5 totally destroyed and 4,025 people have been displaced.