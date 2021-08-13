Man wrongly jailed for 12 years disappears

Santo Domingo.- The National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) does not know the whereabouts of Luis Peña Valdez, the man who was recently released after having spent 12 years in notorious Dominican prison without being charged.

A source told Diario Libre that Peña Valdez left the CNDH facilities, where he was based, early Thursday morning.

“He told the watchman that a media vehicle would pick him up at 5am and he let him out,” revealed the source.

It said Peña, who does not have identity documents or a cell phone where they can communicate with him, left clothes and other belongings that had been donated to him at the CNDH premises.