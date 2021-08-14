Daily positivity is below 12% in all provinces

Santo Domingo, DR

Between 11.49% and 6.11% is the daily positivity of the Covid-19 virus in the 32 provinces of the country, according to the samples analyzed during the last 24 hours, with 312 new cases of the virus reported nationwide.

The lowest daily positivity was recorded yesterday in the National District and the province of Santo Domingo, with 6.11%, although the highest number of new cases were diagnosed, with 50 and 41, respectively. Santiago reported 50 new cases, with positivity of 7.26%.

The highest positivity was reported in San Juan and Elias Piña, with 11.49% and 11.43%, respectively.

The system did not record any new deaths yesterday, so the total number of deaths from Covid-19 remains at 3,976.

The epidemiological report 512 issued records yesterday that the occupancy of hospital beds continues to decrease, establishing yesterday at 19% in regular Covid beds and 27% in Intensive Care Units, standing at 27%, as well as in the use of ventilators, whose occupancy was 20% of the enabled equipment.

Virus testing

Yesterday, 6,125 laboratory samples were processed to detect the virus, of which 312 were positive. Of the new cases, 50 correspond to the National District, 50 to Santiago, 41 to the province of Santo Domingo, 34 to San Cristóbal, 23 to María Trinidad Sánchez, and 18 to La Vega.

Five thousand five hundred eighty-six active cases were reported, with 345,637 recorded since the pandemic began; 336,075 people have recovered, and there are 1,540,470 suspected cases ruled out.

Of the samples processed during the last 24 hours, 2,566 are polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and 3,559 antigens, of which 4,561 were made for the first time, and 1,564 were subsequent.

The total number of samples processed since the pandemic began is 1,886,107, equivalent to 1,564 per million population.

The number of pregnant women affected by the coronavirus stands at 1,195, health workers 1, 409, and those under 20, 38,050.