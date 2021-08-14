The country again under threat of heavy rains

DEPRESSION NUMBER 7:

Twelve provinces remain on weather alert due to the rains expected in the coming days in the national territory.

Santo Domingo, DR

Still, under the effects of the rains left by tropical storm Fred, the country must prepare for the presence in the Atlantic of tropical depression number 7, which threatens to increase rainfall in the coming days.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) of Miami located the atmospheric phenomenon at nightfall this Friday, 1,085 kilometers from the Leeward Islands of the Lesser Antilles.

The agency reported that, according to forecasts, tropical depression number 7 would be felt in the Dominican Republic between Sunday at 8:00 pm and Monday at 8:00 am.

The NHC recommended the country keep monitoring the progress of this tropical depression. At the same time, the Emergency Operations Center (COE) asked the population to give “strict follow up” to the meteorological reports issued in the coming hours.

The COE declared in green alert the eastern coastal strip of the country, from Punta Caucedo to Cabo Engaño and from Cabo Engaño to Cabo Cabrón in Samaná.

The relief agency maintains an alert for: Duarte, La Vega, Azua, Peravia, Monte Plata, Barahona, Monseñor Nouel, San Cristóbal, Hato Mayor, San José de Ocoa, San Pedro de Macorís and Greater Santo Domingo provinces.

The director of the COE, General (r) Juan Manuel Méndez, in a video sent to the media, asked the population to take precautionary measures, not to be careless, and that in case of any situation, they should call (809) 472-0909 and his cell phone (809) 773-4447.

Forecast

The National Meteorological Office (ONAMET) reported that the phenomenon was located 1,085 kilometers east of the Lesser Antilles with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h and moving at 35 km/h in a westerly direction.

Onamet, in its 6:00 p.m. report, indicated that over the country, a sky with scattered clouds prevailed due to the low humidity content; however, as a result of the instability generated by a trough, some punctual showers of short duration with possible thundershowers will continue to occur in the southeast, Central Cordillera and this area, mainly until the early hours of the night.

For this Saturday, the agency indicated that downpours with thunderstorms and wind gusts are expected to occur towards the northeast, southeast, Central Cordillera, and some very focalized points in the northwest as a result of a tropical wave.

“These precipitations are expected to begin in the early afternoon, extending into the night,” the Onamet statement said.

Vulnerability

After the passage of storm Fred, the country was left with a significant saturation of its soils and flooding in agricultural areas and various communities in the country’s interior.

The COE reported that 5,975 people were mobilized from their homes after their houses were affected by the rains caused by Fred, ten houses were destroyed, and 1,195 were partially affected, causing 48 people to be sheltered in shelters.

In addition, three roads and a bridge were affected, and 11 towns were cut off. Although water and electricity services have been reestablished, thousands of families were affected with lengthy interruptions in their services. Yesterday, 11,859 citizens were still without electricity due to 12 affected circuit branches. Furthermore, according to the Instituto Nacional de Aguas Potables y Alcantarillados (Inapa), 62 aqueducts were totally out of service, plus two partially, due to rains and river flooding.

SITUATION

Branches and trees

Many branches and fallen trees affected Greater Santo Domingo during storm Fred, causing traffic difficulties and damage to vehicles and homes.

Flooding

Several streets of the Capital were flooded by the persistent rains of Fred, causing congestion in important roads of the National District, such as Luperón Avenue, 27 de Febrero Avenue in some stretches, and John F. Kennedy Avenue.