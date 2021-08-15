Modern” tips on what to do before, during and after a storm

Santo Domingo, DR.

All the provinces of the Dominican Republic are under alert due to tropical storm Grace, which according to the National Meteorological Office (ONAMET), could hit on Sunday night or perhaps early Monday morning.

We always hear that we should be prepared for this type of natural event and that sometimes, all we do is stock up on food, which although it is not bad, a list could help us to choose what we need, as some elements can break down as the days go by.

One of the keys so that the difficulties do not worsen is prevention. So here we show you some critical points before the possible atmospheric phenomenon passing through the Dominican Republic this week.

Before the storm

1. Buy a power bank; this small device has become widely used by young and not so young people. And if the electric power fails, this device will help you in case of any eventuality.

2. Download the Emergency Operations Center application and register the phone numbers of security agencies, the Police, Civil Defense, and the nearest fire station.

3. The electricity may go out, and although we are used to using our phone’s light bulb, you must have a flashlight at hand; this will save battery power in the cell phone.

4. Take care of important documents, health and life insurance, passports, property titles, birth certificates, and those papers that will bring you headaches if they get wet. You can take pictures of them and save them on your cell phone or send them to the family group and have them registered there.

5. A first aid kit will not only bring bandages and alcohol; you must have the medicines you use, those of your children or those of your parents, blood pressure pills, insulin, anti-allergic, and do not forget the pills for headaches.

6. Have cash, you don’t know what may happen, and it is easier to stock up with liquid money than through a card.

7. If you have babies check the inventory of diapers and water for their consumption; if not breastfeeding, also have enough formula on hand for their feeding.

8. For those who have animals: check the available food and have blankets for the cold.

9. Check light poles, leafy trees, as these could bring you problems in case of strong winds after a possible fall.

10. You should create an emergency mechanism in your home that includes all adults and children knowing where they are and how to turn off electricity, gas, and water sources.

11. If you live near beaches, rivers, streams, or creeks, be very careful; keep an eye on the level of these.

12. If the Emergency Operations Center members or the Civil Defense tell you to go out, do not refrain from doing so.

13. Keep all keys in a place near the door, as well as vehicle keys if you have them.

14. Secure glass windows, check awnings and remove all objects that the winds could break: potted plants, chairs on the terraces, or any object that could be blown away by the wind.

During the storm

1. In case of strong winds, stay in a safe place inside the house if you do not live near rivers or streams. You can take shelter under tables or furniture.

2. Avoid flames; try not to light candles; the gusts of wind could spread them and cause a fire, close the gas dispensers and lower the switches that carry electricity throughout the home.

3. Do not go out if there is no danger inside the home; winds can cause trees to fall, even dragging zinc leaves, which is very dangerous and can occur unexpectedly.

4. Always stay calm, and check our website www.listindiario.com and our social networks, so that you are informed of updates from emergency agencies.

After the storm

1. Check the entire house carefully, so you can make sure what damage it caused, or if you must evacuate, check the floors. In addition, it is important to know if a landslide may occur.

2. In case of need, call the authorities that can help, such as the COE, the Civil Defense, or the National Emergency Attention System 9-1-1.

3. Check the Listín Diario platforms. You should be informed if the storm has caused damage, where it is heading, and what actions the authorities have ordered to be taken.