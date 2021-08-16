Dominican Republic government sends medicine and food to Haiti

Until yesterday, there had been no plans to send health personnel to provide assistance to the hundreds of wounded who require care.

Ten thousand rations of food and medicine yesterday sent the Dominican Government by sea to Haiti as part of the humanitarian aid, following the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that occurred in the south of that country last Saturday.

Medications include antivirals, painkillers, vitamins, mucolytics, and acetaminophen.

Two million masks and hand gel were also instructed to be sent to protect the population from covid-19 infection. Wheelchairs, anesthesia circuits, suture kits, cotton, needles, gowns, and cannulae were also sent.

The Government also reported that it maintains a helicopter in the border province of Jimaní for transfer to the Haitian city of Jacmel in the event of an emergency.

The aid is coordinated by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Defense, and the Presidency’s Administrative Ministry, which contacted the Haitian authorities early Saturday to provide the necessary support after the natural disaster.

The Ministry of Defense provided an aircraft to support with aid and mobilize the Prime Minister, Ariel Henry; the minister of foreign affairs, and three wounded, including a minor, from Les Cayes to Port-au-Prince.

Medical personnel

Initially, the government has only decided to send material aid and the health authorities have not yet contemplated sending the medical personnel that has been requested from various organizations to assist the hundreds of injured by the earthquake that until yesterday had left 1,297 dead.

Support

DR firefighters put out the fire

Fire

The mayor of Elías Piña, Julio Núñez, had a unit of the fire department of the aforementioned town to give support on a fire that occurred in the town of Belladere, Haiti. This personnel subsequently returned fully to their service station, the Presidency reported.