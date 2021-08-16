Effects of Grace Felt in Barahona

Barahona, DR.

The effects of Tropical Depression Grace have begun to be felt in Barahona (southern Dominican Republic).

According to the National Bureau of Meteorology, the phenomenon is located about 90 kilometers south of Barahona, and rains are expected to continue.

The most vulnerable areas of this town are the Yaque del Sur River, which includes from Quita Coraza to Habanero, the valleys of Apoyo and Chigito, Palomino River, Birán, the coastal area due to landslides, mainly due to saturated soils.

So far, no displacements have taken place, and 93 shelters have been identified, including churches, schools, and community centers.