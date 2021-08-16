Tropical Depression Grace causes cancellation of 16 flights to and from the Dominican Republic

LAS AMERICAS AIRPORT. -Fourteen international passenger flights and two cargo flights were canceled on Monday due to Tropical Depression Grace, which affects several nations with heavy rains, including the Dominican Republic.

The canceled flights correspond to the Santo Domingo-San Juan, Puerto Rico, New York, Newark, Miami, Orlando, and Caracas, Venezuela routes.

The canceled operations correspond to Jet Blue, Spirit, Frontier, Wingo, and Venezolana de Aviación. In addition, cargo airline UPS canceled two flights on the Santo Domingo-Miami route.

Both Aerodom and the airport agencies said that the cancellation of the fourteen passenger flights is due to bad weather conditions due to the downpours caused throughout the country by Tropical Depression Grace.

Jet Blue flights canceled include numbers 2830, 2110, 1204, 2510, 2538, 2537, 1938, and 209, among others on the routes mentioned above, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded on, many of them in The Americas, New York, and Puerto Rico.

Meanwhile, spirit airline canceled flights 145 and 377 scheduled for this Monday, August 16, on the Routes Santo Domingo-Miami and Santo Domingo-Orlando, respectively. In addition, on the part of the airline, Frontier suspended its flight 058 on the route to New York.

The international Venezolana had for today flight 512 from Caracas, Venezuela. Still, the airline informed the airport authorities and Aerodom, the suspension of the same because of the effects of the depression.

Flights will resume once weather conditions improve, so Aerodom urges users to stay in communication with the airline where they have their departure reservations to the different destinations.