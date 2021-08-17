ADECC announces Dominican Festival of Ideas and Creativity

Santo Domingo.– The Dominican Association of Commercial Communication Companies (ADECC), with the aim of raising and encouraging creativity in the Dominican Republic and the region, reported the opening of registrations for the first edition of the Dominican Festival of Ideas and Creativity (LA VARA).

The festival will recognize all the creative pieces that in favor of companies and brands are distinguished by their innovation and originality.

According to Eduardo Valcárcel, president of ADECC’s Board of Directors, the objective is that with this edition a path of recognition, growth and projection of the creative talent available to the country can be started, with leaders of the international industry with a great criterion and trajectory will be part of the process of evaluation and will award the best creative works.

Among the confirmed jurors are Eva Santos from Delirio Twain, Leo Macias from Snapchat and Andrés Ordoñez from FCB Chicago.

The festival was born thanks to the effort, talent and dedication of the Creative Committee, made up of Mario De Ferrari, Freddy Jana, Marino Peña, Lissette Guzmán, Carlos Forero, Felix Ferreira and Freddy Montero, as well as the collaboration of Rodolfo Borrell.