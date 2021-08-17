Education Ministry: digital books for high school students

Santo Domingo.– The Education Ministry, through the Vice Ministry of Technical and Pedagogical Services and the General Directorate of Curriculum, summoned publishers, as well as natural or legal persons, to present proposals for digital textbooks for the Secondary Level in all areas, for the 2020-2021 school year.

The call is signed by Ligia J. Pérez Peña, vice minister in charge of the Technical and Pedagogical Services, and Leonidas Germán, General Director of Curriculum.

Proposals will be submitted in a double-blind format, in physical and digital format and will be received by the General Curriculum Directorate from August 13, the date the call was published, until September 10, 2021.

According to the Minerd, within the framework of the curriculum development process it is important that the textbooks correspond to the revised and updated Curricular Designs, so that they fulfill their function as one of the support tools to the pedagogical task.

“On this occasion, to respond to the demands of the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to guarantee the accessibility of the Secondary Level textbooks, they will be in digital PDF format, allowing them to be stored in the technological devices that will be available to all the students of the system,” the document states.

In addition, the texts must be designed according to the processes involved in the three approaches, cultural-historical, socio-critical and by competencies.