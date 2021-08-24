Twelve provinces lagging behind with two doses of vaccines

Santo Domingo, DR

Although all the country’s provinces exceed or approach 60% of their entire target population with the first dose of the vaccine against the Covid-19 virus, 12 of them do not reach 50% of their population with the complete two-dose scheme.

Meanwhile, the provinces of Espaillat and Pedernales are close to reaching the goal of 70% of the application of two doses of vaccines proposed by the Government to eliminate the curfew or lift mobility restrictions. Until last week, both districts registered 63.2% and 62.3%, respectively, of their vaccinated population that already has applied the two doses.

The 12 provinces that are lagging the most in the goal of inoculating their population with the two doses of the vaccine against the Covid-19 virus are San Cristobal, with 44.7%; Monsignor Nouel, with 44.9%; Elías Piña, with 46.2%; La Vega, 47.1%; Santo Domingo, with 47.5%; Duarte, with 47.9%; Mirabal Sisters, 48.2%; Samana, with 48.5%; María Trinidad Sánchez, with 48.7%; El Seibo and Hato Mayor, with 49%, respectively, and Santiago with 49.1%.

The data correspond to the preliminary figures contained until last Thursday 19 of this month in the Report of Vaccination against Covid-19 in population greater than or equal to 18 years of Vaccination, of the Cabinet of Health.

Those vaccinated

As of Sunday, the country had a total of 4,543,100 people with the two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine; 5,725,316 with the first dose alone and 578,737 people with the booster dose or third dose. Thus, the overall total of doses applied is 10,847,153.

Five new deaths

Yesterday the Covid-19 epidemiological surveillance system reported 191 new positive cases of the virus and five new deaths from the disease, for a total of 3,994 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The bulletin number 522 issued yesterday by its General Directorate of Epidemiology (DIGEPI) details that 4,875 laboratory samples were processed yesterday, of which 191 were new positive cases, for a daily positivity of 5.26% and the accumulated in 5.31%.

Of the samples processed, 52 are new positive cases in Santiago, 22 in Duarte and El Seibo, respectively, and 19 in the National District.

The Dominican Republic has 4,723 active cases of the virus, out of a cumulative total of 348,026 registered cases, with 339,309 patients recovered and 1,584,398 suspected cases ruled out.

FIGURES

Beds.

Hospitalized yesterday were reported that 449 patients for an occupancy of 17 percent of the beds.

Intensive.

A total of 136 patients occupied beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), representing 22 percent, while on ventilators, there were 90 people yesterday, equivalent to 17 percent.

Sectors.

One thousand 409 health workers have been infected with the virus, 1,l227 pregnant, and 38,050 under 20 years.

Comorbidity.

The country is approaching four thousand deaths from the virus and, of the total deaths, 25.39% suffered from hypertension and 15.85% diabetes.