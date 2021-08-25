Deadline to halt farming in national park nears

Santo Domingo.- Last June, through Resolution 0016/2021, the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources granted a period of 100 days for the farmers who are within the Valle Nuevo National Park (central) to remove the crops in development and dismantle infrastructure and equipment related to agricultural and livestoc.

This term, according to information provided by the institution, expires on September 26 of this year.

“The Ministry clarifies that this period is exclusive for the prohibition of agricultural activities and the relocation of those who inhabit the area will be done respecting the dignity of these people, without entering into abuses and complying with the relevant legal deadlines,” says a statement.

Similarly, it clarifies that since the issuance of the resolution, all agricultural activities that were developed in the protected area, the entry of seeds, fertilizers, agrochemicals, supplies in general and agricultural tillage implements were prohibited. It assures that they have allowed the completion and withdrawal of the short-cycle products that were planted at the time the resolution was published.

The Minister of the Environment, Orlando Jorge Mera, has met on several occasions with the farmers of the Association of Horticultural Producers of La Horma (Asoprohorma) “to know their concerns and thus seek a comprehensive and definitive solution.”