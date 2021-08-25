Dominican Antinarcotics seizes hundreds of tons

Santo Domingo.- In the last 12 months, the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) has seized 30,045.49 kilos of different types of drugs, of which 90% correspond to cocaine.

According to the agency’s statistics, in that period 30,045 kilograms of different types of substances have been seized at the national level and 16,049 people have been arrested.

In the last five days alone, the agency, in coordination with other institutions, has managed to seize 584 kilograms of cocaine in separate operations.

The most recent seizure was that of 10 packages of cocaine, seized in the Port of Haina Oriental, Santo Domingo Oeste municipality.