Most think the Dominican Republic is going ‘astray’

Santo Domingo.- The government is entering its second year in office under the attacks and questioning of a political opposition that left behind its low profile and moderate positions.

Criticisms are mainly based on the parties of the Dominican Liberation (PLD), Fuerza del Pueblo, Revolucionario Dominicano (PRD) and Alianza País (Alpais), who when evaluating the first year of management questioned the actions taken by president Luis Abinader.

PLD general secretary Charles Mariotti, assured that the change promised by the president “goes in reverse.”

“It is true that Dominican society voted for a change. However, after a year in office, dissatisfaction is evident, most Dominicans think that the country is going astray,” he said.