Proposed power barge at port worries business leaders

Puerto Plata.- The Tourism Cluster of Destination Puerto Plata expressed its concern about a possible restart of operations of the power plant located on a barge, adjacent to the local dock.

It said it’s counterproductive that now when the Dominican State and the private sector have made so many efforts and investments to recover tourism, they intend to put that plant into operation, which is a major source of contamination.

More than 15 entities of the tourism sector that make up the Puerto Plata destination cluster, said they did not understand the reasons for launching these actions, at a time when the construction work of the new Taino Bay tourist port is progressing.

“In its first year of operation the future cruise terminal will represent the arrival of more than 750,000 tourists to the area, but that the presence of that plant and fuel depots represents a stumbling block for development efforts.”