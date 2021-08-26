Low rainfall; only showers today and tomorrow, heat rises

Although the National Meteorological Office predicted on Tuesday that showers would increase today in the southeast, northeast, and the Central Mountain Range, yesterday’s report establishes only showers with isolated thundershowers in the afternoon.

As for tomorrow, it announces a few rain showers, light and punctual, towards the Central Mountain Range after midday.

The agency attributed the scarcity of rainfall to an air mass with reduced humidity content associated with Saharan dust particles.

However, it clarifies that a tropical wave with its greater activity at sea generates clouds with occasional moderate downpours and thunderstorms towards the extreme southwest and some localities of the southern part of the border.

This phenomenon leaves the territory today and will significantly limit rainfall.

The space will be used by Saharan dust, which will increase the heat. Hence, Onamet suggests drinking plenty of water, wearing light clothing, and avoiding prolonged exposure to the sun from 11:00 in the morning until 4:00 in the afternoon.