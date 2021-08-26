Megamining threatens all Hispaniola water sources

Santo Domingo.- Environmentalists from the Dominican Republic and Haiti denounced that on the island there’s not one important source of water that isn’t concessioned to mega-mining, multinationals that in their opinion leave in their wake a trail of poverty, hunger and misery.

Luis Carvajal, member of the Academy of Sciences of the Dominican Republic, and the defender of the environment of Haiti, Camille Chalmers, defined the island as an area of high vulnerability as a consequence, among other reasons, of mining operations.

Both experts spoke in the forum on “Insular Vulnerability and Socio-Environmental Reparation,” held as part of the Week for Climate Justice in Latin America and the Caribbean in the Dominican Republic.