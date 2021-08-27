Greater Santo Domingo, Santiago and Puerto Plata with the highest positive cases of Covid-19

NO DEATHS WERE RECORDED IN THIS REPORT.

Santo Domingo, DR

Through bulletin #526 issued this Friday by its General Directorate of Epidemiology (DIGEPI), the Ministry of Public Health reported that last Thursday, 4,483 samples were processed, of which 338 were new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2.

In this report, Digepi indicated that the daily positivity is at 10.93% and the accumulated at 5.37%.

Likewise, Public Health reported that of the samples processed, 60 are new positive cases in Santiago, 42 in Puerto Plata and La Altagracia, 37 in the National District and the province of Santo Domingo, respectively.

The report also highlighted that the Dominican Republic has 5,002 active cases, 349,253 registered, with 340,244 patients recovered from the disease, and 1,595,562 suspected cases have been ruled out.

Hospital occupancy

The Hospital Network has 2,604 COVID beds, of which 417 are occupied, for 16 percent, with 134 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds occupied of the 608 available in the system for patients affected by the disease, which represents 22 percent.

Meanwhile, of a total of 519 system fans, 79 people are connected, for 15 percent.

Of these processed samples, 1,500 of ‘Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) and 2,983 of antigen were made, of which 3,091 were made for the first time, and 1,392 were subsequent.

It also points out that the total number of samples processed in the country since the pandemic began is 1,944,815, equivalent to 186,133 per million people.

Risk groups

The risk groups continue to be in people who have comorbidities; the official statistical document that collects these data indicates that due to hypertension, the deaths correspond to 25.31 percent, while due to diabetes, 15.80 percent.

It also establishes that women in a state of pregnancy affected by the coronavirus are, to date 1,227, health workers 1, 409, and those under 20 years of age, about 38,050.

It also reports that since the pandemic began, 4,007 people have died, with a lethality of 1.15 percent, and mortality per million inhabitants stands at 383.50.