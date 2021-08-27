Haitians flock to border market

TRUCKS LOADED WITH AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTS ARRIVED AT THE BORDER MARKET ON THIS DAY.

Flints, DR

Hundreds of Haitians went to the Dominican-Haitian border market on Friday, where sales of various agricultural products, clothing, shoes, tennis shoes, and merchandise manufactured by merchants from both countries were observed.

Trucks loaded with agricultural products arrived at the border market today, with foreign nationals looking to sell their products.

It was also observed that the border market had become an indispensable source of supply for these people due to the situation suffered by the Haitians with the recent earthquake of 7.2 degrees on the Richter scale.

Producers of agricultural items came to the market from Oviedo, Juancho, Enriquillo, Paraíso, and Barahona to sell yautías, pipiotas, bananas, guineos, yuccas, tomatoes, chili peppers, celery, and other products that Dominican and Haitian buyers covet.

During a tour made by reporters of Listin Diario, it was found that the checkpoints remained controlling the vehicles driven by Dominicans and motorcycles, some of them of Haitian nationals that cross to the municipality of Pedernales and others that transport passengers from the market with their packages.

However, members of the Specialized Corps in Land Border Security (CESFRONT) returned dozens of Haitian nationals to their country after they found them on the streets of Pedernales selling their products.

The displacement to the binational market is recorded Monday and Friday of each week.