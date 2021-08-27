More than 290 schools under quake risks

Santo Domingo.- The Government plans to intervene more than 290 schools that present construction risks in the event of an earthquake, as well as some public hospitals, the tunnels and overpasses of the avenues 27 de Febrero and John F. Kennedy, to reinforce its structure and avoid a collapse in the event of any natural disaster.

The work to evaluate more than 29,000 centers throughout the country could cost US$40 million, said President Luis Abinader.

According to Abinader, the construction of schools in unsafe places is due to the “business of selling unfit land.”