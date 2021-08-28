Executive Branch extends state of emergency for another 45 days

Santo Domingo, DR

The Executive Branch extended the state of emergency for 45 more days to counteract the effects of the coronavirus.

The measure is contained in Decree 528-21, which establishes that the measure seeks to timely combat Covid-19 and safeguard the lives of Dominicans.

It is the ninth curfew that has been approved since the appearance of the pandemic in the country and will begin to count from August 29.

The return to blended classes and the lag of 13 provinces with the vaccination against Covid-19 were some of the reasons the commission favored the extension of the state of emergency.

This is the ninth request for an extension of the state of emergency made by President Luis Abinader for 45 days. It will run at least until October of this year.