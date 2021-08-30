All dominican political parties join ambitious talks

Santo Domingo.- All political parties confirmed their participation in the beginning today of a dialogue on the reforms proposed by President Luis Abinader with the participation of the political opposition led by the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) and the People’s Force (FP).

The dialogue is scheduled for 10:00 in the morning under the coordination of the Economic and Social Council (CES), chaired by Rafael Toribio.

The parties that have confirmed their participation, in addition to the ruling Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), are the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), the People’s Force (FP), the Dominican Revolutionary Party (PRD), the Christian Social Reform Party (PRSC), the Social Democratic Institutional Block (BIS) and Alianza País. Also, the Quisqueyano Christian Democratic Party (PQDC), the Broad Front, Dominicans for Change, the Civic Renewal Party and the Liberal Reform Party (PLR).

The government representation will be headed by the Vice President, Raquel Peña; the Administrative Minister of the Presidency, José Ignacio Paliza; the legal consultant for the Executive Branch, Antoliano Peralta Romero; Andrés Lugo Risk, administrative vice minister of the Presidency; Pedro Montilla, legal sub-consultant for the Executive Branch; and Ernesto Bournigal, director of the cabinet of the Administrative Minister of the Presidency.

The ruling PRM will be represented by Carolina Mejía, Orlando Jorge Mera and Eduardo Sanz Lovatón.