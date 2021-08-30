Dominican Customs finds US$7.0M+

Santo Domingo.- Customs Director, Eduardo Sanz Lovatón, said Sunday that they recently found US$5 million in a loudspeaker and more than US$2 million in a soccer ball.

He said the money, if it is found at the airport, ports or customs area, it is a pledge that is deposited in the State Reservas Bank and is part of the money that the State can end up taking advantage of.

Sanz in a press release, did not specify the manner and place where the items containing the money were seized.