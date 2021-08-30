Gov. to tender controversial tailings dam

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Government will present this Monday an international public tender to hire an expert firm in locating a tailings dam to identify places where the Barrick Gold company can deposit its mining waste without causing damage to the environment.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Energy and Mines, Antonio Almonte, who specified that the election of the aforementioned company will be made in the presence of the media, and that it would have the task of defining the area where the reservoir can be built to contain mining waste.

“Those places with least environmental impact, where it is possible to locate the tailings dam requested by the mining company, the permit will be given there,” said the minister when interviewed on radio.