Policy update for US immigrant visa applicants

Santo Domingo, DR

Effective October 1, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will require all immigrant visa applicants over the age of 12 to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19. The Immigrant Visa Unit wants to avoid delays in the process of applicants’ medical examinations. Being fully vaccinated means having received both doses of the vaccine, which can take about 28 days. The applicant will need to present the original vaccination card and a color copy of it to the medical panel on the day of their appointment. Stay up to date by visiting the following page:

https://www.cdc.gov/immigrantrefugeehealth/panel-physicians/covid-19-technical-instructions.html @EmbajadaUSAenRD