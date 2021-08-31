Dominican Chief Justice faces landmark prosecution

Santo Domingo.- Chief justice Luis Henry Molina, went yesterday before Supreme Court Justice (SCJ) Justiniano Montero, who hears an objection to the filing of a complaint against him and the counselors for abuse of power when approving the virtuality of the processes in the courts.

Montero reserved the ruling of the objection to the filing of the complaint against Molina without a date, to evaluate the arguments presented by the parties and weigh whether there is merit to take it.

The objection was filed by a group of lawyers headed by Grimaldi Ruiz, to revoke the file of a complaint against Molina for abuse of power, usurpation of functions, coalition of officials, violation of effective judicial protection, among other crimes.