Judge lets press access hearing in Medusa case

Santo Domingo.- The judges of the First Penal Chamber of the National District Court of Appeal allowed the press access to the appeal hearing of former attorney Jean Alain Rodríguez, implicated in the Medusa corruption network.

The request was made by Jean Alain’s lawyers, who requested that the press be allowed access so that they can see the process.

Carlos Balcácer, Gustavo Biaggi Pumarol, José Martínez Hoepelman and Francisco Franco made the request.