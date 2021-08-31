Prosecution has new evidence against ex attorney general

Santo Domingo.- The prosecution said it obtained new evidence against those implicated in the Medusa corruption network headed by former attorney general Jean Alain Rodríguez.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor for the Persecution of Administrative Corruption (Pepca) affirmed that there is evidence of the network headed by the former official with which they will show that during his administration they blackmailed the contractors with large sums of money.

These proof, it said, range from recordings to checks with disguised concepts used in the irregular public contracting processes for the Humanization Plan of the Penitentiary System, in which the contractors were forced to return under agreement, pressure and blackmail, large sums of money in bribes of the same payments that the former attorney general’s management made.