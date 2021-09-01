Industry-wide training detects bogus booze
Santo Domingo.- The Representatives and Importers of wines and Associated Liquors (Rivlas) carried out a series of workshops in conjunction with the General Directorate of Customs (DGA), given by specialized technicians from its members Diageo and Pernod Ricard, to support in expanding knowledge for the identification and handling of illicit alcoholic beverage products.
The training was headed by Pedro Oliva, head of Corporate Security and Brand Protection, Central America and the Caribbean at Diageo, and Juan Luis Villanueva, consulting attorney for Pernod Ricard, who shared different techniques to distinguish illicit products according to their bottle, packaging , labels, covers, codes, among other key elements.
Oliva said that with this type of initiative, the importers of alcoholic beverages, through Rivlas, reiterate their commitment to collaborate with the authorities to continue the fight against illicit trade.
“With these trainings, where we present the keys to identify illegal alcoholic beverages, we want to share international best practices and join forces to draw up joint strategies that benefit consumers.”
