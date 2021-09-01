Mu variant of covid monitored by WHO already circulating in Dominican Republic

The Mu variant of Covid-19, also known as B.1.621, which the World Health Organization is monitoring, has been circulating in the Dominican Republic and was identified for the first time in samples analyzed last May.

The MU B.1.621 variant was identified in different provinces, including Santo Domingo, Bahoruco, Barahona, and Azua.

The confirmation was made this Wednesday by the national director of epidemiology, Dr. Ronald Skewes, who assured that this variant had not been detected in the sequences that have been done after that date.

He said that the country is attentive because the MU variant entered the list of concerns or interests on the part of the WHO. In addition, this was detected for the first time in Colombia.

Likewise, the Gamma or Brazil and Beta variants (detected for the first time in South Africa) continue to circulate with a higher incidence in the country.

Skewes explained that out of 658 samples screened at the national laboratory Doctor Defilló, from August 25 to 30, 18 cases of Gamma were identified in provinces such as Santiago, Puerto Plata, Santo Domingo, and Dajabón and one case of Beta in Espaillat.