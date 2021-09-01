Puerto Rico sets business curfew, reinstates indoor mask mandate

The beach at the Caribe Hilton in San Juan.

Puerto Rico has implemented a series of new health protocols on the island, Caribbean Journal has learned.

That includes the reintroduction of indoor mask mandates and outdoor places where there are more than 50 people, regardless of vaccination status.

The island’s new curfew requires all businesses to close from 12 AM to 5 AM, except emergency services, pharmacies and hospitals, gas stations, and restaurants.

The Condado Ocean Club in San Juan.

Restaurants can only operate delivery services during the curfew hours, except for hotel restaurants, which can remain open for hotel guests).

Alcohol sales and public consumption of alcohol are also prohibited from 12 AM to 5 AM.

Anchoring on beaches, keys, and islets less than 100 feet from the shore is also prohibited.

The moves come amid the Delta variant spike worldwide; they also come as Puerto Rico has seen a record-breaking summer, with nearly 100 recent hotel occupancy across much of the late summer.

For more, visit Puerto Rico.