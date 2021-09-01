Tropical Storm Larry forms

Santo Domingo, DR.

The National Meteorological Office (ONAMET) reported the formation of tropical storm Larry, which is located about 280 kilometers south of the island of Cape Verde.

Larry has maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour and is moving west at 31 kilometers per hour.

Onamet also reported that a disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms associated with a low-pressure system is located southwest of the Caribbean Sea and has a 20% probability of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours.

Tropical Depression Kate

The hurricane center said that Kate weakened into a tropical depression on Tuesday and is holding on as a tropical cyclone over the central Atlantic Wednesday.

At 5 a.m. ET, Kate was located about 895 miles northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It was moving north-northwest at 9 mph.

Kate was expected to become a remnant low Thursday. However, it will likely dissipate Friday as it turns toward the north and north-northeast, the hurricane center said.

Local Forecast

A grayish sky is expected for Wednesday due to Saharan dust particles.

However, downpours with thunderstorms and wind gusts are expected due to the instability left by a tropical wave, the incidence of a trough, and the increase of humidity over the northeast, southeast, southwest, and Central Cordillera (Central Mountain Range).