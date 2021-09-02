Dominican leader warns Haitian gangs: don’t cross the border

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader said Thursday that the Dominican Republic has extensive knowledge of the gangs that dominate in the neighboring country and will be confronted if they cross the border.

“We, the Dominican intelligence, have precisely identified who are the people who lead those Haitian gangs that are in Haiti and we recommend that they do not cross the border because they will be confronted by the Armed Forces,” he said.

Abinader, speaking on Radio5, said he’ll send a message to the international community about the crisis in Haiti and present it during his participation in the UN General Assembly set for September 14.