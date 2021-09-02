Over 20 more raids in Dominican Octopus scandal

Santo Domingo.- Prosecutors carried out on Wednesday more than 20 raids in different places of the National District, as well as in Santo Domingo and Monsignor Noel provinces, linked to the corruption and money laundering network headed by Alexis Medina, brother of former president Danilo Medina.

The operations were carried out by Anticorruption prosecutors (Pepca), led by the deputy prosecutor Wilson Camacho, and adjunct prosecutor Yeni Berenice Reynoso.

Operation Octopus, which keeps new lines of investigation open, unveiled at the end of 2020 a corporate network that used influence peddling to establish contractual relationships with State institutions, through which it embezzled billions of pesos from the treasury, in amounts that continue to increase as new evidence is incorporated, says a press release from the Attorney General’s Office.