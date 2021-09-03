Notorious economist in Odebrecht case avoids jail

Santo Domingo.- Facing contempt of court and an arrest warrant against him, the notorious economist Andrés (Andy) Dauhajre visited yesterday the secretary of the National District Court of Appeal, to lift the penalty for failing to appear at an appeal hearing.

Dauhajre is a suspect in the Odebrecht US$92 million bribe case.

Afterwards, the court’s decision was repealed and was released on his own recognizance on his promised to appear at the next hearing.

Dauhajre appealed the ruling by the judge of the 4th Investigating Court of the National District, Solange Vásquez, who revoked a final file issued in his favor by then Attorney General, Jean Alain Rodríguez.