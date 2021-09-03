Seaweed relentless; timid response

Santo Domingo.- The arrival of the sargassum seaweed to the eastern region, in large quantities in some cases, damages the beaches in various destinations in that area.

This type of algae is spread along the coasts of Bávaro, Punta Cana, Bayahíbe and El Seibo, in whose municipality Miches is the first time it has been presented.

According to vice minister of Tourism for the Eastern region, Félix Vizcaíno, that entity is working with the Ministry of the Environment and the private sector, developing mechanisms to collect sargassum before it reaches the beaches.

He indicated that private companies working on this work expect good results, but clarified that the project is operating on a pilot basis.