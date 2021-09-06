Abinader says he has a good plan to fight crime

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader reiterated this Sunday during the delivery of the Center for Diagnostics and Primary Care in Haina, that the Government he heads is working hard to face the rise in crime.

He indicated that important movements have been made in that sense and that they will continue to be made, since they are monitoring the statistics to know “where crime has risen and where it has not risen.”

Abinader reiterated that the country has a good plan to combat crime, although the results have not been seen because he had already explained that they would take about two years.